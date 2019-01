BJP govt has no intention to build Ram temple: Mahant Narendra Giri

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), Mahant Narendra Giri, has said that BJP govt has no intention to build Ram temple and that all saints and top seers of the country will meet in Ayodhya after the ongoing Kumbh Mela 2019 gets over for the construction of a grand Ram Temple in the holy city. Watch full video to know more.