BJP leader Giriraj Singh questions Nitish government over Begusarai shooting

BJP leader Giriraj Singh has attacked the Nitish Kumar government of Bihar. Giriraj Singh has said that there is only Jungle Raj everywhere in Bihar. Let us tell you, after the shooting in Begusarai, questions are being raised about the law and order situation in Bihar.

|Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 09:13 PM IST
