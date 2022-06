BJP Leader Sambit Patra slams Congress over anti-Agnipath protests

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra held a press conference on Agnipath scheme. He told that the purpose of bringing Agnipath scheme is that the Indian Army comes forward with the Youth.

| Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra held a press conference on Agnipath scheme. He told that the purpose of bringing Agnipath scheme is that the army of India should come forward with a young face.