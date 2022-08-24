BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad attacked Nitish Kumar fiercely

During the floor test of Nitish government in Bihar assembly, BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad has attacked fiercely. During his speech, he said that it has not even been 15 days since the government of the Mahagathbandhan was formed, and the crime rate in the state has increased.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

