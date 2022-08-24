NewsVideos

BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad attacked Nitish Kumar fiercely

During the floor test of Nitish government in Bihar assembly, BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad has attacked fiercely. During his speech, he said that it has not even been 15 days since the government of the Mahagathbandhan was formed, and the crime rate in the state has increased.

|Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 04:56 PM IST
During the floor test of Nitish government in Bihar assembly, BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad has attacked fiercely. During his speech, he said that it has not even been 15 days since the government of the Mahagathbandhan was formed, and the crime rate in the state has increased.

All Videos

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 First Drive Review - Can it reignite the dead segment?
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 First Drive Review - Can it reignite the dead segment?
Ground Report: CBI Raids Tejashwi Yadav's Mall In Gurugram
4:5
Ground Report: CBI Raids Tejashwi Yadav's Mall In Gurugram
Sunil Singh's supporters protest against CBI raid
10:26
Sunil Singh's supporters protest against CBI raid
Desh Superfast: CBI Raids Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav's Mall In Gurugram
8:4
Desh Superfast: CBI Raids Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav's Mall In Gurugram
BJP again attacked AAP over Delhi's liquor policy
20:59
BJP again attacked AAP over Delhi's liquor policy

Trending Videos

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 First Drive Review - Can it reignite the dead segment?
4:5
Ground Report: CBI Raids Tejashwi Yadav's Mall In Gurugram
10:26
Sunil Singh's supporters protest against CBI raid
8:4
Desh Superfast: CBI Raids Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav's Mall In Gurugram
20:59
BJP again attacked AAP over Delhi's liquor policy
bihar floor test,Bihar Assembly floor test,Bihar floor test live,floor test in bihar,floor test bihar,nitish floor test,tejashwi floor test,nitish kumar govt 's floor test,Bihar,Bihar Politics,Bihar Assembly,Bihar news,nitish kumar floor test,bihar floor test today,nitish kumar mahagathbandhan floor test,floor test,bihar floor test update,Bihar latest news,bihar floor test live updates,Bihar Mahagathbandhan,bihar floor test news,