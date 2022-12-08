हिन्दी
News
Videos
BJP Might Create History In Gujarat Assembly Election Results Today
|
Updated:
Dec 08, 2022, 08:46 AM IST
Along with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the counting of votes for six assembly and one Lok Sabha by-elections will start from 8 am today.
×
All Videos
1:1
UP By Poll Result: Samajwadi Party Candidate Dimple Yadav is leading from Mainpuri Seat
8:37
Gujarat-Himachal Result: BJP leads in initial trends by 119 seats
10:42
Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: BJP ahead on 2 seats in first trends
12:25
Gujarat Election Results 2022: BJP leads in first trends, Congress ahead on 4 seats
Gujarat Elections: Hardik Patel says this is not a normal elections it'll decide 25 years of Gujarat
Trending Videos
1:1
UP By Poll Result: Samajwadi Party Candidate Dimple Yadav is leading from Mainpuri Seat
8:37
Gujarat-Himachal Result: BJP leads in initial trends by 119 seats
10:42
Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: BJP ahead on 2 seats in first trends
12:25
Gujarat Election Results 2022: BJP leads in first trends, Congress ahead on 4 seats
Gujarat Elections: Hardik Patel says this is not a normal elections it'll decide 25 years of Gujarat
