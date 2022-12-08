NewsVideos

BJP Might Create History In Gujarat Assembly Election Results Today

|Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 08:46 AM IST
Along with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the counting of votes for six assembly and one Lok Sabha by-elections will start from 8 am today.

All Videos

UP By Poll Result: Samajwadi Party Candidate Dimple Yadav is leading from Mainpuri Seat
1:1
UP By Poll Result: Samajwadi Party Candidate Dimple Yadav is leading from Mainpuri Seat
Gujarat-Himachal Result: BJP leads in initial trends by 119 seats
8:37
Gujarat-Himachal Result: BJP leads in initial trends by 119 seats
Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: BJP ahead on 2 seats in first trends
10:42
Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: BJP ahead on 2 seats in first trends
Gujarat Election Results 2022: BJP leads in first trends, Congress ahead on 4 seats
12:25
Gujarat Election Results 2022: BJP leads in first trends, Congress ahead on 4 seats
Gujarat Elections: Hardik Patel says this is not a normal elections it'll decide 25 years of Gujarat
Gujarat Elections: Hardik Patel says this is not a normal elections it'll decide 25 years of Gujarat

Trending Videos

1:1
UP By Poll Result: Samajwadi Party Candidate Dimple Yadav is leading from Mainpuri Seat
8:37
Gujarat-Himachal Result: BJP leads in initial trends by 119 seats
10:42
Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: BJP ahead on 2 seats in first trends
12:25
Gujarat Election Results 2022: BJP leads in first trends, Congress ahead on 4 seats
Gujarat Elections: Hardik Patel says this is not a normal elections it'll decide 25 years of Gujarat
Gujarat,Gujarat Election,Gujarat Election Results Live,election results 2022 live,gujarat results 2022 live streaming,gujarat election result,gujarat election counting live,gujarat vote counting live updates,Gujarat chunav result 2022,Himachal election,himachal elections result 2022,himachal elections poll 2022,himachal pradesh election result 2022,hp assembly election result 2022 live,Jai Ram Thakur,BJP,NDA,Mukesh Agnihotri,INC,Congress,