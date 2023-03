videoDetails

BJP MLA Eshwarappa makes controversial statement on Azaan,says,'Its sound causes headache'

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

The controversial statement of BJP MLA Eshwarappa has come to fore. Attacking Muslims, he made indecent remarks about Azaan and said, 'Wherever I go, this is a headache. Does Allah listen only by shouting?'.