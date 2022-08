BJP MP Manoj Tiwari targeted AAP.

Manish Sisodia's troubles are increasing continuously regarding the new liquor policy. First the CBI and now the ED can investigate the matter. Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has attacked AAP during a conversation with Zee News.

| Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

