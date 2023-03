videoDetails

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey writes letter to Lok Sabha Speaker on Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written a letter to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement about his visit to London. In this letter, there has been a demand to end Rahul's parliamentary membership. Know in detail in this report what Nishikant Dubey wrote in the letter.