BJP parliamentary party meeting begins, PM Modi, President Nadda, Prahlad Joshi also included.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

Today in the Parliament, the opposition is in full mood to create ruckus regarding the Adani case. The proceedings of the House remained disrupted after the budget session. BJP Parliamentary Party meeting has started today amid continuous uproar.