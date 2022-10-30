NewsVideos

BJP President JP Nadda Makes A Big Statement On Upcoming Himachal Elections

|Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 04:48 PM IST
BJP President JP Nadda has reached Himachal in view of upcoming elections. During this, Himachal public gave him a warm welcome. Know in detail what he said.

All Videos

Know What PM Modi Said in 94th Edition Of Mann Ki Baat Programme
41:22
Know What PM Modi Said in 94th Edition Of Mann Ki Baat Programme
Watch Neha Singh Rathore Singing Chhath Special Songs In Her Melodious Voice
2:42
Watch Neha Singh Rathore Singing Chhath Special Songs In Her Melodious Voice
Gujarat Elections 2022: PM Modi holds road show in Vadodara
14:49
Gujarat Elections 2022: PM Modi holds road show in Vadodara
Anti hijab protests continue across Iran
4:11
Anti hijab protests continue across Iran
Raju Solanki joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
3:24
Raju Solanki joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Trending Videos

41:22
Know What PM Modi Said in 94th Edition Of Mann Ki Baat Programme
2:42
Watch Neha Singh Rathore Singing Chhath Special Songs In Her Melodious Voice
14:49
Gujarat Elections 2022: PM Modi holds road show in Vadodara
4:11
Anti hijab protests continue across Iran
3:24
Raju Solanki joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
himachal election 2022,JP Nadda,jp nadda in himachal,jp nadda himachal visit,jp nadda in himachal pradesh,Himachal Pradesh,jp nadda himachal pradesh,jp nadda speech,jp nadda road show in himachal,Himachal Pradesh news,jp nadda bjp president,jp nadda news,nadda in himachal,jp nadda road show,himachal news,jp nadda in shimla,jp nadda on himachal tour,jp nadda himachal pradesh visit,jp nadda on mission himachal,jp nadda live news,jp nadda live show,