BJP President JP Nadda's mega road show in Patna

BJP President JP Nadda held a mega roadshow in Patna, the capital of Bihar. During this, tremendous enthusiasm was seen among BJP workers. The streets of Patna reverberated with the slogans of Jai Shri Ram.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

BJP President JP Nadda held a mega roadshow in Patna, the capital of Bihar. During this, tremendous enthusiasm was seen among BJP workers. The streets of Patna reverberated with the slogans of Jai Shri Ram.