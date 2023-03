videoDetails

BJP Press Conference: Sambit Patra attacks Rahul Gandhi, says,'His statement is not acceptable to public'

| Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party once again held a press conference. During this press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra once again surrounded Rahul Gandhi and said, 'Rahul's statement is not acceptable to the public'