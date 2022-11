BJP reiterates demand to sack Satyendar Jain

| Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

After the massage video of Delhi government minister Satyendar Jain, a new video has now surfaced, in which he is seen eating food inside the jail. Earlier, Satyendar Jain had claimed that he is not eating food inside the jail. Targeting the new video of Satyendar Jain, BJP said that Satyendar Jain should be sacked.