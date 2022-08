BJP rejects Sisodia's claim of receiving offer to split AAP

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that BJP has extended an offer to him to join BJP for closing CBI-ED cases. He said that he would prefer to get beheaded than bowing down.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

