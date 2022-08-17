NewsVideos

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia fires a direct attack at Kejriwal

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in a tweet that in a historic decision, all Rohingya refugees will be transferred to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of ​​Delhi. After this statement of the Union Minister, the political ruckus has started. Now by holding a press conference on this matter, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has attacked Kejriwal.

|Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 06:40 PM IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in a tweet that in a historic decision, all Rohingya refugees will be transferred to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of ​​Delhi. After this statement of the Union Minister, the political ruckus has started. Now by holding a press conference on this matter, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has attacked Kejriwal.

