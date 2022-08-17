BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia fires a direct attack at Kejriwal
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in a tweet that in a historic decision, all Rohingya refugees will be transferred to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. After this statement of the Union Minister, the political ruckus has started. Now by holding a press conference on this matter, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has attacked Kejriwal.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in a tweet that in a historic decision, all Rohingya refugees will be transferred to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. After this statement of the Union Minister, the political ruckus has started. Now by holding a press conference on this matter, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has attacked Kejriwal.