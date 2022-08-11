BJP targets Kejriwal by holding press conference

Kejriwal had raised many serious questions on BJP in his press conference today. In response to which BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has made a scathing attack on Kejriwal. Gaurav Bhatia said that the Delhi model has failed and Kejriwal has made a record of lying.

Aug 11, 2022

