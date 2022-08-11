NewsVideos

BJP targets Kejriwal by holding press conference

Kejriwal had raised many serious questions on BJP in his press conference today. In response to which BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has made a scathing attack on Kejriwal. Gaurav Bhatia said that the Delhi model has failed and Kejriwal has made a record of lying.

Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 08:14 PM IST
