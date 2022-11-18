हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
BJP to start campaigning for first phase of Gujarat elections today
|
Updated:
Nov 18, 2022, 08:42 AM IST
As the Gujarat assembly polls draw near, BJP is ramping up their campaigns in a poll-bound state. Watch full video to know more.
×
All Videos
5:44
Namaste India: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's big statement on Shraddha Murder Case
2:3
Namaste India: Change again in Bharat Jodo Yatra, now Rahul Gandhi will enter MP on November 23
2:0
Namaste India: ACB summons AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi even today in cash for ticket case
1:43
Indian nationals no longer need police clearance certificate for Saudi Arabia visa
2:6
PM Modi to address third 'No Money for Terror' conference today
Trending Videos
5:44
Namaste India: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's big statement on Shraddha Murder Case
2:3
Namaste India: Change again in Bharat Jodo Yatra, now Rahul Gandhi will enter MP on November 23
2:0
Namaste India: ACB summons AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi even today in cash for ticket case
1:43
Indian nationals no longer need police clearance certificate for Saudi Arabia visa
2:6
PM Modi to address third 'No Money for Terror' conference today
Gujarat elections,gujarat election 2022,Gujarat Election,gujarat elections 2022,gujarat election news,Gujarat Assembly elections,Gujarat Assembly Election 2022,gujarat election 2022 date,Gujarat Assembly election,Gujarat,gujarat election news today,gujarat election debate,Gujarat News,aap in gujarat elections,aap vs bjp gujarat elections,gujarat election date,Gujarat election dates,Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022,gujarat election analysis,