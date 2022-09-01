BJP Vs AAP: BJP alleges Arvind Kejriwal misled the whole country
The politics of 'Jhunjhuna' has started in Delhi. On one hand, the Aam Aadmi Party has again accused BJP in the Delhi Assembly after getting rattles in the locker and BJP has retaliated by saying that rattles are found in the locker, not the bail.
