BJP's crucial meet regarding UP Assembly polls, Dharmendra Pradhan attends along with CM Yogi

To achieve the target of 350 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the UP BJP has started preparations for the elections. Union Education Minister and UP BJP's election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan has reached Lucknow on a three-day visit from Wednesday to ensure BJP's victory in UP, where BJP also held an important meeting.