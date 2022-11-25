BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Has Targeted Congress Amid Rahul Gandhi's bharat jodo yatra And Says, Congress has lost country's trust

Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 09:53 AM IST

During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur, a person named Anshul Trivedi called Hindutva fierce and ugly while targeting BJP and central government. During this, many big leaders were present but they did not utter a single word on this statement. BJP took a dig at the silence of the Congress leaders and asked have retaliated with many questions. Know what BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargiya said.