BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Has Targeted Congress Amid Rahul Gandhi's bharat jodo yatra And Says, Congress has lost country's trust

Nov 25, 2022
During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur, a person named Anshul Trivedi called Hindutva fierce and ugly while targeting BJP and central government. During this, many big leaders were present but they did not utter a single word on this statement. BJP took a dig at the silence of the Congress leaders and asked have retaliated with many questions. Know what BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargiya said.

