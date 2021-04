BJP's press conference on Zee News's revelations of the corruption game going on in West Bengal

West Bengal has assembly elections, between these elections Zee News has got some explosive audio tapes. This audio tape revealed the ongoing corruption game in West Bengal. In this tape, Ganesh Bagaria, a close aide of coal smuggling accused Anoop Manjhi, has made shocking revelations. Regarding this disclosure, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia held a press conference to discuss the facts of the audio tape.