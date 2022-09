BJP's protest against Mamta government in Bengal

BJP is protesting against Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal. In many cities of Bengal including Kolkata, BJP workers have taken to the road. Several BJP workers have been detained.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 05:07 PM IST

BJP is protesting against Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal. In many cities of Bengal including Kolkata, BJP workers have taken to the road. Several BJP workers have been detained.