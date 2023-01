videoDetails

BJP's tremendous counterattack on Rahul Gandhi's allegations

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 07:32 PM IST

In Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP many times. Even at the end of this yatra, Rahul Gandhi fiercely targeted the BJP. On Rahul's questions, BJP has given a lot of answers by holding a press conference.