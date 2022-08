Boat capsizes in Yamuna river in UP's Banda

A boat sank in the Yamuna river in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. Four people died in this accident, while at least 20 others are missing.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

A boat sank in the Yamuna river in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. Four people died in this accident, while at least 20 others are missing.