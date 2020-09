Bollywood Breaking: Sushant's best friend Sandeep Singh made some important claims!

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh has released a WhatsApp chat with Sushant Singh Rajput and his family, claiming that he did so to clear his stand. Sandeep said that he shared a close relationship with Sushant. However, when the late star's family said they did not know him, he flared up. On 14 June, after the actor was found dead, he was questioned for his appearance in Sushant's flat.