Breaking News: 8 people including Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan sent to Judicial Custody

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, who was arrested after the NCB raid in a drugs case on a luxury ship, was today produced in the court by the NCB after the remand ended. The court has now sent the 8 arrested including Aryan to judicial custody for 14 days.