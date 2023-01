videoDetails

Breaking News: Attack on Kailash Kher in Karnataka

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

Kailash Kher Attacked: Famous singer Kailash Kher was killed by throwing a water bottle during the Hampi festival in Karnataka. Kailash Kher was on stage during the festival, he was performing a song when he was attacked with a bottle from the audience.