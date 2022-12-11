NewsVideos
BREAKING NEWS: Big blow to Gujarat AAP, 1 MLA will join BJP.

|Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 03:58 PM IST
Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party has suffered a major setback. One MLA of AAP will join BJP. AAP MLA Bhupat Bhai Bhayani will join BJP today at 3 pm.

