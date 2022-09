Breaking News : Case registered against Shinde's MLA Sada Saravankar. Eknath Shinde

A case has been registered against MLA Sada Sarwankar of Shinde faction. Apart from the MLA, an FIR has also been registered against the supporters. A case has also been registered under the Arms Act.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

