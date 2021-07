Breaking News: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi meets Punjab CM Chief Advisor Prashant Kishor

Election strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence. According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat were also present in the meeting. There is speculation that Prashant Kishor discussed Punjab during his meeting with Rahul Gandhi.