NewsVideos
videoDetails

Attack On Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's Friend's Car, Player Refused To Take Selfie

|Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's friend's car has been attacked. The incident took place when the player refused to take selfie.

All Videos

Badhir News: Aadi Mahotsav organized at Major Dhyanchand National Stadium
7:13
Badhir News: Aadi Mahotsav organized at Major Dhyanchand National Stadium
Jet pack suit attracted people's attention in Air Show 2023
2:4
Jet pack suit attracted people's attention in Air Show 2023
Big statement on 'live-in-relation' by National Commission for Women
2:46
Big statement on 'live-in-relation' by National Commission for Women
Pakistan Mini Budget: Petrol will set triple century in Pakistan!
4:28
Pakistan Mini Budget: Petrol will set triple century in Pakistan!
Big road accident in Ahmedabad
3:2
Big road accident in Ahmedabad

Trending Videos

7:13
Badhir News: Aadi Mahotsav organized at Major Dhyanchand National Stadium
2:4
Jet pack suit attracted people's attention in Air Show 2023
2:46
Big statement on 'live-in-relation' by National Commission for Women
4:28
Pakistan Mini Budget: Petrol will set triple century in Pakistan!
3:2
Big road accident in Ahmedabad
Prithvi Shaw,indian cricket team,prithvi shaw batting,Cricket,prithvi shaw team india,cricket news,Prithvi Shaw news,prithvi shaw story,prithvi shaw ipl,India cricket,prithvi shaw interview,prithvi shaw cricketer,Indian cricketer,prithvi shah cricketer,Team India,young indian cricketer,prithvi shaw biography,news24 cricket,Indian cricket,cricketer,Cricket News Today,prithvi shaw biography in hindi,cricket video,Indian cricket news,