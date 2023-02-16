हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Attack On Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's Friend's Car, Player Refused To Take Selfie
|
Updated:
Feb 16, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's friend's car has been attacked. The incident took place when the player refused to take selfie.
×
All Videos
7:13
Badhir News: Aadi Mahotsav organized at Major Dhyanchand National Stadium
2:4
Jet pack suit attracted people's attention in Air Show 2023
2:46
Big statement on 'live-in-relation' by National Commission for Women
4:28
Pakistan Mini Budget: Petrol will set triple century in Pakistan!
3:2
Big road accident in Ahmedabad
Trending Videos
7:13
Badhir News: Aadi Mahotsav organized at Major Dhyanchand National Stadium
2:4
Jet pack suit attracted people's attention in Air Show 2023
2:46
Big statement on 'live-in-relation' by National Commission for Women
4:28
Pakistan Mini Budget: Petrol will set triple century in Pakistan!
3:2
Big road accident in Ahmedabad
Prithvi Shaw,indian cricket team,prithvi shaw batting,Cricket,prithvi shaw team india,cricket news,Prithvi Shaw news,prithvi shaw story,prithvi shaw ipl,India cricket,prithvi shaw interview,prithvi shaw cricketer,Indian cricketer,prithvi shah cricketer,Team India,young indian cricketer,prithvi shaw biography,news24 cricket,Indian cricket,cricketer,Cricket News Today,prithvi shaw biography in hindi,cricket video,Indian cricket news,