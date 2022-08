Breaking News: Delhi Police foiled a big conspiracy before Independence day

Delhi Police has arrested 2 Bangladeshi nationals. 11 passports have been recovered from both of them. The stamp of the Government of Bangladesh has also been recovered from both the Bangladeshi nationals.

| Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

Delhi Police has arrested 2 Bangladeshi nationals. 11 passports have been recovered from both of them. The stamp of the Government of Bangladesh has also been recovered from both the Bangladeshi nationals.