Breaking News: Delhi-Pune flight got bomb call

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

A bomb call has been received on the Delhi-Pune flight. After this, there has been a stir at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport. According to the latest information, the flight is being checked. So as soon as the news is received, Delhi Police and CISF come on alert.