Breaking News : Fire breaks out in clothes warehouse in Ghaziabad

A massive fire broke out in a clothes warehouse in Ghaziabad. Smoke spread in the area due to the fire. At present, the fire brigade has brought the fire under control.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 08:15 PM IST

