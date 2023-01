videoDetails

BREAKING NEWS: Former Pak PM Imran Khan's big announcement says 'feet is recovering, will soon hit the streets'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 08:19 AM IST

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has made a big announcement. Then Imran will march against Shahbaz government. He says, 'The leg is recovering, will soon hit the streets.' Please tell that Imran Khan was shot during the Lahore March and was hospitalized for a long time. Imran made a big announcement after the condition improved.