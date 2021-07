Breaking News | Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst in Lahaul Spiti kills 7 people, 3 missing

Amidst the red alert, heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh since Tuesday night have caused havoc. Seven people died after being hit by floods in Tojing drain in Lahaul-Spiti. The search for three others is on. ITBP, BRO, police, and administration have started the rescue operation. The jawans are facing difficulties in searching the bodies in the rubble.