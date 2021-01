Breaking News: Lalu Yadav, undergoing treatment at RIIMS, complains of breathing problem

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD president, Lalu Yadav's condition suddenly worsened, Lalu Yadav, already undergoing treatment at RIIMS in Ranchi. According to doctors, he suffered from a lung infection. Also, his corona test was also done, but the test report is said to be negative.