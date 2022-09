Breaking News: Poland's big statement on India-China dispute

Poland's big statement has come out on the India-China border issue. In support of India, Poland ambassador said that we are against any kind of violation of international law.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

