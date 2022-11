Breaking News: Sachin Pilot gave a sharp reaction to the statement of CM Gehlot

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 10:50 PM IST

Sachin Pilot's reaction has come to the fore on CM Gehlot's statement. Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, I heard what Ashok Gehlot ji has said. Earlier also Ashok Gehlot ji has said many things about me. There is no need today to make such false and baseless allegations. Today the need is how to strengthen the party.