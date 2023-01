videoDetails

Breaking News: Speeding car hits 3 girls in Greater Noida on 31st December

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

On the night of 31 December, a car hit 3 students in Greater Noida, UP, adjacent to Delhi. Out of which the condition of one student is said to be very serious. The doctors told that she has gone into a coma.