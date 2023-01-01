NewsVideos
Breaking News: Suspected terrorists snatch rifle from CRPF Jawan in Pulwama

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
Suspected terrorists have snatched a rifle from a CRPF jawan in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces are engaged in their search.

