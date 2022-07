Breaking News : Tahir arrested from Phulwari Sharif in Patna

Suspected terrorist of Ghazwa-e-Hind has been arrested in Patna. This suspect was associated with two WhatsApp groups, whose name is Tahir. People of Pakistan also joined the WhatsApp group.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 09:22 PM IST

Suspected terrorist of Ghazwa-e-Hind has been arrested in Patna. This suspect was associated with two WhatsApp groups, whose name is Tahir. People of Pakistan also joined the WhatsApp group.