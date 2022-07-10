Breaking News : Temporary ban imposed on Amarnath Yatra due to bad weather

After the Amarnath incident, the army is actively engaged in the rescue operation. Efforts are on to rescue the people trapped in the debris. More than 40 people are still missing. 16 people have died. Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily banned due to bad weather.

| Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

