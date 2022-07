Breaking News : Terror attack on check point of CRPF in Pulwama

Terrorists have opened fire at the check point of CRPF in Pulwama. A CRPF jawan has been injured in this attack. After which the security forces have started a search operation showing strictness.

| Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 05:02 PM IST

