Breaking News: Two terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar's Khanmoh area

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in Khunmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Watch this video to know more.

Jan 26, 2019, 17:18 PM IST
