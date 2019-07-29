BS Yeddyurappa-led BJP government to face floor test today in Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday said that he will move the confidence motion in the state assembly on Monday. Talking to media after the BJP legislature party meeting, Veteran BJP said that we have discussed the brief plan about the confidence motion in the party’s legislative meeting. He added, ‘I will move the confidence motion in the Vidhana Soudha on Monday’. The new BJP government, that came to power last week after unseating coalition government, will face the trust vote on Monday. An assembly session has also been called for the trust vote of the new government.