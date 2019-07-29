close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

BS Yeddyurappa-led BJP government to face floor test today in Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday said that he will move the confidence motion in the state assembly on Monday. Talking to media after the BJP legislature party meeting, Veteran BJP said that we have discussed the brief plan about the confidence motion in the party’s legislative meeting. He added, ‘I will move the confidence motion in the Vidhana Soudha on Monday’. The new BJP government, that came to power last week after unseating coalition government, will face the trust vote on Monday. An assembly session has also been called for the trust vote of the new government.

Jul 29, 2019, 10:48 AM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

RPF officer's letter alerts Railways staff on ‘emergency situation’ in Kashmir Valley