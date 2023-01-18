हिन्दी
BSF foiled Pakistan's drone conspiracy in Punjab's Gurdaspur
Jan 18, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
BSF has foiled Pakistan's drone conspiracy in Punjab's Gurdaspur. In this case, BSF has recovered 4 Chinese pistols, 8 magazines and several rounds of bullets.
