BUDGET 2023: Captain UK Devnath Comments on Defense Budget

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

Budget session in India began on Tuesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget at 11 am today. Defense budget will also be given for the defense of the country. Commenting on this, Captain UK Devnath said, 'The defense budget should be such that we can prepare against the enemy.'