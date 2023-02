videoDetails

Budget 2023: Dr Rashmi comments on hopes on women from this year's budget

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget at 11 am today. From the businessmen to general public, there are great expectations from this year's budget. Regarding the expectations of women and common housewives, Dr. Rashmi said that she wants her children and family to get health services.