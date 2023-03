videoDetails

Budget Session 2023: Congress Parliamentary Party to hold meeting and discuss on protest

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 07:48 AM IST

In the second phase of the budget session of Parliament, there are chances of a tussle again between the government and the opposition. Before the proceedings of the House, there is a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party at 9:30 am. There can be a discussion about the performance of the meeting.